Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 8,604 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average of $146.73. The company has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $166.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

