Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Schlumberger by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

