Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $168.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $168.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.96.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

