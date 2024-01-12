Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.45 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

