Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 86.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,377,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,123,000 after purchasing an additional 639,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PSA opened at $290.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.