Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.51 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,979,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,759,000 after purchasing an additional 416,266 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $21,005,204 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of MU opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

