Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.01 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $307.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.45. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

