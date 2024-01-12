Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.