Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

