Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

