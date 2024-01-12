Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.3 %

MO stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

