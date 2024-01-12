Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.42% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

