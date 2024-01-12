Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

