Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,042 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

ELV opened at $482.32 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.86. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

