Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after buying an additional 654,792 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

