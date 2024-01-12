Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,605 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 115,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 454,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,711,000 after purchasing an additional 274,235 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

