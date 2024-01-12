Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 541 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 127.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.95 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.45.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

