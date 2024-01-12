Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,992 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $662,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $166.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

