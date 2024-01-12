Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,223,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $252,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

