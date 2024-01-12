Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $196.45 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of CME Group worth $196,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.92. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.93 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

