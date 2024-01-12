Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $247.45 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $430.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $431.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.63 and its 200 day moving average is $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,680. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

