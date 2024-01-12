Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $256.68 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Rockwell Automation worth $256,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 136.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $305.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

