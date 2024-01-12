Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,065,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $168,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

