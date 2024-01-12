Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,292,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Teradyne worth $230,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $105.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

