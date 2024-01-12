Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,803,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 89,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of TJX Companies worth $249,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $95.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $95.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

