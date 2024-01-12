Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,473,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,320 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of RTX worth $250,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after purchasing an additional 261,760 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.