Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,709,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $195,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,552 shares of company stock worth $8,327,789. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.