Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $180,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $264.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APD

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.