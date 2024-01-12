Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,887 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of NXP Semiconductors worth $208,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 101,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 109,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,606 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

