Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 158,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Trimble worth $247,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.