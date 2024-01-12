Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,237 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Parker-Hannifin worth $217,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $462.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $297.12 and a 12 month high of $464.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

