Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,640 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

LMT opened at $453.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

