Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,242 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,887 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $208,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 101,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 109,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,606 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average of $204.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

