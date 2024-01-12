Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 301,404 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Welltower worth $190,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

