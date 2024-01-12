Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 301,404 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Welltower worth $190,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,477,000 after purchasing an additional 726,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

