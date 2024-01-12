Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,491 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 33,491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Starbucks worth $258,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.94 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.