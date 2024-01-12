Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,814 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $243,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $792.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $752.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $777.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.