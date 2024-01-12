Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 85,001 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Charles Schwab worth $208,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $84.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.