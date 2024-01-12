Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,658 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 746,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $174,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $266.79 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.85 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.