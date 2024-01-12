Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 89,758 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 89,758 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $249,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $95.34. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.