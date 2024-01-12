Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Simon Property Group worth $179,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

