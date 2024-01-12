Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.32 and a 1-year high of $306.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

