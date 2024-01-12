Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %
CMCSA stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
