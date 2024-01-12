Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 590,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,212,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.