Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 916,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,851 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $31,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 351.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 157,443 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

SU traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 687,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

