Swipe Reaches One Day Volume of $25.65 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $224.09 million and approximately $25.65 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 590,546,761 coins and its circulating supply is 590,546,260 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

