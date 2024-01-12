SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $224,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.23 and its 200-day moving average is $512.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $499.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.