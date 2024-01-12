Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sysco worth $42,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 302,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 141,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY remained flat at $75.45 during trading on Friday. 225,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

