Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

SYY opened at $75.45 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

