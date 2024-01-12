T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 115,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 454,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,711,000 after purchasing an additional 274,235 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

